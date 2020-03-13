Physical contact is weaved into the traditions of most denominations' services, but several area churches are altering common routines to limit the spread of illness in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that finally made its way to Alabama with the first confirmed case in Montgomery County on Friday.
The practice of welcoming one another with hugs and handshakes has different names among separate congregations, but now church leaders are recommending limiting contact and interactions.
“Normally everyone is up and about, welcoming one another. The congregation is invited to move around. We are suspending that practice for the time being,” Evergreen Presbyterian Church Pastor Joe Johnson said.
In a letter to church members, he asked instead for “each worshipper to remain in place and greet one another with a hearty wave and a big smile!”
Ushers will no longer be passing offering plates throughout the sanctuary, but asks congregants to place their tithes in the plates on the communion table during the same time.
Churches have various ways to receive the Lord’s Supper, and Evergreen Presbyterian has already started minimizing the number of people touching bread and dipping it into a cup.
St. Columba Catholic Church is limiting the reception of the Blood of Christ, not requiring that parishioners receive from the chalices, and asking members to receive the Body of Christ by hand instead of tongue.
Containers of Holy Water at the front doors of the Catholic Church have been drained and will remain empty until further notice.
Father Patrick Gallagher said that 900 families - up to 2,600 people - attend the church, but are not required at this time to attend mass if they have chronic illnesses that can make coronavirus contraction deadly. Church leaders have continued the practice of visiting the sick and elderly who are unable to attend church.
“We visit those confined to their homes due to sickness and old age…” Gallagher said. “We continue to visit the hospitals as well and comply with all of the regulations.”
He has also asked that members bow instead of shake hands while exchanging the Sign of Peace.
First United Methodist Associate Pastor Jack Hinnen said the church will also alter the celebration of communion by wearing gloves and giving each congregant small disposable cups. It is also putting out hand sanitizer and giving members permission to not shake hands.
All church leaders said they are keeping a close eye on the situation at it evolves daily and paying attention to advice received from the Centers for Disease Control and distributing that advice to their members.
“The church exists for times like these,” Hinnen said. “My prerogative is that this is an inconvenience for us. I think our church is praying a whole lot for help and wholeness.”
On Friday, the Episcopal bishop of the Diocese of Alabama, representing 32,000 people in 88 parishes, asked for the suspension of worship gatherings in churches for three weeks due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Rev. Peter Wong at the Nativity Church of Dothan could not be reached by Friday afternoon.
Churches are being cleaned regularly with special attention to door handles and surfaces that are touched by visitors often.
People are asked not to attend mass or church if they feel sick, and to wash their hands regularly and utilize hand sanitizer.
