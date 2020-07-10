The director of Alabama’s Department of Public Safety said it’s aggravating when people put all law officers in the same basket with the “1 percent” who are bad.
“I appreciate all the support for the great officers that sacrifice each and every day to do this job,” Col. Charles Ward told members of law enforcement and city leaders during Dothan Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Friday. “We need this encouragement.”
Ward said people are rethinking getting into law enforcement amid the abuse officers have taken the last few months.
“We’ve already seen a trend in law enforcement training; people are dropping out of the academies at a faster rate than they ever have,” Ward said.
Dr. W. Charles Lewis, senior pastor of Dothan Community Church and co-founder of Dothan-based organizing committee PACE (Proclaiming America’s Call for Equality), said the committee sponsored the event at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center with the help of local churches and the community.
Lewis said PACE was formed after protests began in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson.
The committee has been active in organizing local events in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.
The officer and three other officers on the scene have been fired and face criminal charges.
Lewis asked the community to support officers who have suffered through hard times because of the poor decisions and bad actions of a few.
“According to the word of God, we are supposed to obey law enforcement,” Lewis said. “I guess my challenge, my appeal, to law enforcement is that you would be fair and just in your enforcement of the law without regard to economic status or color, knowing that you, according to the word of God, are a minister of God.”
Lewis said officers should be encouraged “to know that there are those who support them, there are those who pray for them, that there are those who wish them well.”
Dothan police Chief Steve Parrish said it’s great to have a community that appreciates the work officers do.
“Law enforcement has taken some slugs here lately, but it’s great to have a community that appreciates law enforcement at a time when morale has declined,” Parrish said.
Mayor Mark Saliba said officers and other first responders answer the calls when people in Dothan ask for help each year.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said “it means a lot to us” to have the support of the community.
“We are going through a lot of difficult times right now,” he said. “There’s no question in my mind we’ll get through it.”
