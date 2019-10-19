OCT. 21
The Columbia Historical Society welcomes Dale Cox of Two Egg TV for the premiere of his documentary on bank robbers and Alcatraz escapees, the Anglin brothers. A showing of the film will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Houston County High School cafeteria. Refreshments will follow the film.
OCT. 22
Dothan Computer & Technology Users Group will meet at 6 p.m. in Room 242 in the Terry Everett Building at Troy University Dothan Campus. The group will discuss topics like system backups, website optimizing, restore point creation, building your own computer and Bluetooth devices. Additionally, members will work together to resolve technical issues with devices. For more information, contact George Mathison at 334-671-1032 or visit dctug.org.
OCT. 23-26
The Wicksburg High School FCCLA is sponsoring a “Be the Match” campaign for those who want to be bone marrow and stem cell donors with the National Marrow Donor Program. The campaign is to show support for Hayden Farmer, a second-grader at Wicksburg recently diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia, a rare genetic condition that may lead to bone marrow failure, leukemia, and/or solid tumor development. Hayden is the daughter of Scott and Windy Farmer, a math teacher at the high school. It is likely that Hayden will require a bone marrow transplant. Potential donors between the ages of 18 and 44 can sign up and complete the cheek swab test on Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the school’s FACS classroom; Oct. 24, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., at the FACS classroom; Oct. 25, 5:30-9 p.m. at the football field; and Oct. 26, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the football field. For more information, contact Danna Hollis at 334-692-5549 ext. 5632 or at hollis.danna@hcboe.us.
OCT. 24
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99 in New Brockton will meet at 6 p.m. in the New Brockton Senior Center. All veterans are welcome to attend. For more information, call Chuck Lobdell at 334-718-5707.
OCT. 25-26
Jingle Bell Market benefitting DaySpring Hospice Foundation will be held at the Dothan Civic Center featuring vendors selling Christmas and home décor, jewelry, handbags, children’s clothing, fashion accessories, gourmet foods, whimsical art and more. Tickets are $10 per person for regular shopping hours — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. Children ages 10 and under enter free of charge. A Moonlight & Mistletoe Preview Party will be held Oct. 24 from 6-9 p.m. with tickets $30 per person. Preview party attendees can shop early, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, bid on silent auction items and listen to live entertainment by The Moonlighters. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Dothan Civic Center box office, www.dothanciviccenter.org. For more information, call DaySpring Hospice Foundation at 334-305-0333.
OCT. 26
St. Peter Cemetery on Highway 10 East in Abbeville is trying to identify unmarked grave sites in the cemetery to develop a directory. Anyone with knowledge about grave sites at the cemetery is asked to attend an information session to be held at the cemetery from 8 to 11 a.m. Cemetery committee members will be available to assist with information gathering, and temporary ID tubes will be used to identify grave sites until the directory is developed. For more information, contact cemetery manager Thomas Hawthorne at 334-790-7033 or 334-585-3681.
Sunland Center’s 40th Annual Fall Festival in Marianna, Florida, will start at 9 a.m. with a parade and festivities continuing throughout the day. Admission and parking is free. Sunland is located north of Marianna on Highway 71.
Local historian Susan Veasey will be giving a lecture, “Masters of the Renaissance,” at 3 p.m. at the Westgate Library in Dothan. This year marks the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci, and Veasey will talk about life during the Renaissance Era and about the lives of the great artists of that time, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael.
The 12th annual PawsFest hosted by C.H.A.R.M. (City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission) will be held on the square in downtown Headland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes pet pageants, a pet parade, demonstrations, games, music and vendors. Registration for vendor booths will be taken until Oct. 24; pet pageant contestants can be registered until 11:30 a.m. on the day of PawsFest. Pre-registration of pets is encouraged, and the first 40 pet pageant registrations will receive a gift. All dogs should be friendly with other dogs and humans and kept on a short leash close to the owner’s hip at all times. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs. All proceeds from event will go to provide for the dogs at the Headland Animal Shelter. For more details and registration forms, visit www.charmheadland.org or call 334-693-9097.
The Enterprise Public Library fall book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library located at 101 E. Grubbs St. in Enterprise. Members of the Friends of the Enterprise Library organization are eligible to attend the “Friends Only Pre-Sale Event” on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. New memberships will be accepted prior to the sale and at the door. The sale will feature a selection of craft books and other non-fiction works along with fiction books in a variety of genres along with children’s books, young adult books and homeschooling resources. DVDs, music CDs, books on CD, and sheet music as well as music books are also for sale. Money raised is used for library projects as well as the purchase of books and materials for use by patrons.
NOV. 2
The Ashford Lions Club will be selling Brunswick stew at the Fresh Foods Market on U.S. 84 in Cowarts. Tickets are available for advanced purchase from Lions Club members at $8 per quart. Tickets may be reserved for payment when the stew is picked up by calling Guy Bruner at 334-803-9800 or Fran McArthur at 334-899-3679. Quantities are limited. Stew must be picked up from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. unless different delivery arrangements are made in advance. Stew not picked up by 2 p.m. is subject to resale.
All Saints Day Gospel Sing/Christmas Crafts Sale/Art Exhibition will be held from 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in front of the Newton BCI Library Museum, 209 Oates Drive in Newton. All guitar pickers are welcome to pick. Vendors can reserve space for a small donation to benefit the over 100-year-old library museum. Vendors should call 334-299-3316 for more information as space is limited. Admission is free and open to all. There will be historic tours of the museum starting at 10 a.m. that morning. Ghost tours are only during October at 6 p.m. in the evening.
NOV. 5-6
Southern writer Tom Franklin, a native of Dickinson, Alabama, will present a program entitled “The Oral Tradition in Contemporary Southern Society and Literature” at Cherry Hall on the Wallace Community College Dothan campus on Nov. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and at the Bevill Center on Wallace’s Sparks Campus in Eufaula on Nov. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Franklin has received numerous awards for his collection of short stories, “Poachers,” and his novels, including “Hell at the Breech” and “Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter.” Dr. Kate Simpkins, Auburn University professor and former Wallace instructor, will present the history and continuing influence of the Southern oral tradition in contemporary Southern society. Franklin will have signed copies of his books available for purchase from 8-8:30 p.m. and will accept cash or check. For ADA accommodations only, call 334-556-2587.
NOV. 7, 14 & 21
Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its quarterly adult art class series on the second, third and fourth Thursdays in November. For ages 18 and older. For November’s series, the class will focus on works in the museum’s permanent collection. Each week, the class will discuss a different technique used to create a work of art, then go upstairs to the studio to learn how to create their own work. Students will learn how to design and carve linoleum, let loose with mono-printing, and delve into lithography. Classes will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $45 for members and $55 for non-members. The museum is located at 126 Museum Ave. in downtown Dothan. To register online, visit the Learn tab at wiregrassmuseum.org. For more information, call 334-794-3871 or email art educator Amanda Holcomb at education@wiregrassmuseum.org.
NOV. 16
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host a visiting artist series workshop Ceramics with Jessica Smith from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. Attendees will take a lump of clay and create a ceramic plate with an introduction to basic forming techniques, including the technique “sprigging,” which is a process Smith used for her exhibition, “In Flux,” currently on display at the museum. All tools and materials will be provided. Finished pieces will be created in the workshop and will be available to be picked up two weeks after the camp is completed. For ages 16 and older. To register online, visit the Learn tab at wiregrassmuseum.org. For more information, call 334-794-3871 or email art educator Amanda Holcomb at education@wiregrassmuseum.org. Cost is $45 for museum members and $55 for non-members.
NOV. 21
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host Write Night from 6-8 p.m. at the museum, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. The spoken word event is chance for anyone to share original poetry, prose, skits, and more. Works can be individual or collaborative and should not exceed five minutes in length when presented. You can also just listen during this free event. To sign up for a five-minute slot, visit the Happenings tab at wiregrassmuseum.org or call 334-794-3871.
DEC. 7
The 2019 Christmas Tour of Homes in DeFuniak Springs , Florida, will benefit the upkeep for St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church, the church’s Parish House and the Vicarage — all sites in the DeFuniak Springs Historic District listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Sponsored by St. Agatha’s, the tour begins with a continental breakfast for $5 from 8-10 a.m. at the church, 150 Circle Drive. Tour tickets can be purchased in advance by mailing $25 per ticket to TOUR, 504 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, FL, 32435. Checks should be payable to St. Agatha’s and marked “Tour.” Tickets are also available at Nook and Cranny, RJ’s Collectibles, Vault 46, The Art Co-Op and the Visitors Center (1143 Circle Drive). On tour day, prepaid and reserved tickets as well as a tour map will be available at the Visitors Center. Attendees can begin their tour at any site.
DEC. 14
The third annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine & Food Fest & Live Auction will be held from 6-10 p.m. in the Boiler Room at Windmill Station on Headland Avenue in Dothan. Individual tickets are $50; a reserved table for eight is $500. Tickets can be purchased at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan or online via Eventbrite starting Oct. 15. Music provided by 360 Productions. Dr. Walter Sims will be the night’s auctioneer. Sponsors and food vendors welcome. For more information and tickets call 334-792-4618 or 334-797-9273.
The Red Nose Run Half Marathon, 5K and Fun Run to benefit the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation will be held in Dothan starting at 8 a.m. at Flowers Hospital. This is the eighth year for the race, which has been updated with a new course and name. Registration is now open online at https://rednoserun.itsyourrace.com. The race raises money for the foundation’s grant program for local nonprofit groups in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston and Henry counties. To sponsor, call 334-264-6223.
JAN. 16
The Dothan Rotary and Dothan Tuesday Rotary Clubs are hosting a professional development event led by Michael Angelo Caruso, founder and president of Edison House LLC, an international consulting firm specializing in corporate and personal improvement. “Effective Leadership — Getting People to Do Stuff” training will be held at Rotary Hall, located on the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center campus, 795 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan. Attendance is open to the public and the training is designed for supervisors, managers, team leaders, and upper level management. Registration and power networking is at 8 a.m. The program runs from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost is $50 per person. Register by calling 334-791-8921; email dgmcneal2022@gmail.com; or by mail to 601 Royal Parkway Dothan, AL 36305. Proceeds will go to the Rotary Miracle Field Foundation, Rotary Foundation Annual Fund and Rotary’s Polio Plus Initiative.
ONGOING
The Carroll High School JROTC Battalion will host a Halloween fundraiser along with sponsor Brother in Arms Paintball every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 27 at 4197 U.S. Highway 84 W. in Enterprise. Armed with customized weapons that fire glow-in-the-dark paintballs, zombie hunters will make their way through the woods where there are confirmed reports of zombies feeding on unsuspecting civilians. The experience is $15 per person.
Papa John’s Pizza will host a food drive until Oct. 27 for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. Bring in two cans of food to donate to the Food Bank at either Dothan Papa John’s location and receive 50% off your carry-out order. Participating locations include stores at 3312 W. Main St. (334-678-7272) and 2004 Ross Clark Circle (334-673-1313).
Adventist Community Services Military Veterans Alliance will host monthly support groups on the first Thursday of each month through December at 2 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center, 147 Picard St., in Dothan. The alliance will also host lectures related to veterans issues with a depression and suicide prevention lecture on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Billy R. Jackson, Vietnam veteran 1970-1972, at 334-333-4076. The alliance is not affiliated with the Veterans Administration.
The Art of Yoga will be held at 9 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. Cost of each class is $10. The yoga class is appropriate for all levels and is taught by Raquel Marques-Jackson. Attendees should bring a water bottle, yoga mat, and towel (if needed). No reservations are required. Call 334-794-3871 for more information or email info@wiregrassmuseum.org.
The Enterprise Parkinson’s Support Group will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the MojuKai Karate Club at 607 E. Lee St. in Enterprise. For information call Ed Corley at 334-282-2128.
The Newton BCI Library Museum will host guitar pickers from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every first Saturday. Come to pick or come to enjoy. The library is at 209 Oats St. in Newton. Admission is free. For more information, call Val Paul at 334-299-3316.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, or PAL, meets each Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533, in New Brockton (intersection of Coffee County roads 533 and 531). This free support group is for parents and families of those dealing with addiction. Participants must be 18 or older. Call 334-379-9118 for more information.
The Wiregrass Rose Society meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave., Dothan. No experience is required. For information, contact Jill Haisten, 334-201-6800 or jill.haisten@gmail.com or Susan Kenny at 334-714-4968 and shk@hotmail.com or follow the group on Facebook at Wiregrass Rose Society.
The Dothan-Wiregrass Dance Club meets on Saturdays, 7-10 p.m., at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. A live band plays dance music. Ages 18 and older are welcome. Cost is $6 for members and $7 for nonmembers.
Wiregrass Detachment 752 of the Marine Corps League meets at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Clarion Inn and Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan.
Post 3073 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts The Cowboy Band from 7-11 p.m. Fridays. The post is at 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan. Admission is $5.
The Southeast Alabama Alumni Chapter of Alabama A&M University meets at 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month at 617 E. Burdeshaw St. For information, call Deborah Jenkins at 334-793-5782.
The Slocomb High School Class of 1962 meets the third Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. at Zack’s Family Restaurant, 160 W. Slocomb St., Slocomb.
The Friends of Army Aviation-Ozark is a nonprofit, public education organization that presents the Army aviation story through static displays of legacy aircraft and a ride program. Meetings are held at 8 a.m. most Saturdays at the hangar at Blackwell Field, Ozark. The group also needs volunteer helicopter mechanics to rebuild a UH-1H Huey. For information, call Chuck Schieffer at 494-4479.
The Tri-State Coin Club meets the third Monday of each month at Interco Coins and Jewelry, 2314 Ross Clark Circle. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.; a fellowship begins at 6 p.m. Collectors of all levels are welcome. For information, call Herb Haar at 794-2815.
Baby and Me, an infant lap-sit program for babies through 18 months old and their parents or caregivers, will be held at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. The free program is taught by the Military Child Education Coalition’s Parent to Parent program.
American Legion Bradley-Keller Post 119 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit 119 meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Jimmy’s BBQ party room, 103 Kirkland St., Abbeville. For details, call adjutant Al Lott at 334-441-6850.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets seven times a year on the second Thursday in February, March, April, May, September, October and November. Women 16 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible. For meeting locations and information, call Mrs. Robert Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
Free technology classes on subjects such as smartphones, tablets and e-readers are offered from 2-3 p.m. Fridays at the Ozark-Dale County Public Library, 416 James St., Ozark. Free computer classes on subjects such as email, Microsoft Office Suite and the internet are offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays.
A writers forum hosted by the Ozark-Dale County Public Library offers authors the chance to meet their peers and learn more about writing, publishing and marketing from them. The forum meets from 2-3 p.m. every second and fourth Thursdays at the library, 416 James St., Ozark.
An Alzheimer’s caregivers support group sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Resource Center meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month in the Marie Flowers Room at First United Methodist Church. Park in the front-left parking lot, and enter the church through the left door behind the rose garden. For information, call the center at 334-702-2273.
Beta Upsilon Zeta of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. meets the third Saturdays at its sorority house, 311 N. Appletree St., Dothan. For information, call Tiffany Mills-Wilfork at 334-479-8981 or email buz.president@gmail.com.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans in Dothan needs volunteer drivers to take veterans and authorized family members to and from medical appointments in Montgomery. Volunteers do not have to be a veteran or hold a commercial driver’s license to drive. A physical will be provided at no cost. For information, call Clay at 334-701-2867 or Larry at 334-677-5179.
Chapter 94 of the Disabled American Veterans holds its monthly meeting the third Saturday of the month at the Veterans Lodge on Community Drive, Ozark. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. For information, call Fay Miller at 334-596-7630.
The Dothan Gem and Mineral Club meets at 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month in the fellowship hall of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4205 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan. For information, call 334-792-7116 or visit the club’s website at www.wiregrassrockhounds.com or its Facebook page under “Wiregrass Rockhounds.”
The Do-Sa-Do’s Square Dance Club holds miniclasses on Western-style square dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. Before coming to a class or for more information, call 334-714-4510.
A multiple sclerosis support group meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the cafeteria at HealthSouth in Dothan. For information, email rickcola55@comcast.net.
Wiregrass Chapter 99 of the Disabled American Veterans has a veterans assistance office open from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday except federal holidays. The office is in the New Brockton Town Hall, 706 E. McKinnon St.
Chapter 87 of the Disabled American Veterans meets the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St., Dothan. For information, call 334-836-0217, ext. 122, or email davchapter87@gmail.com. The chapter maintains office hours Mondays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer free assistance to veterans and spouses with disability claims and other benefits.
Experimental Aircraft Association Wiregrass Chapter 1358 is seeking members. The first six months are free. Benefits include helping children gain insight into aviation, free training in industry jobs and a free online private pilot ground school. A two-year membership is $30. Fuel discounts are available to members. For information, visit http://1358.eaachapter.org or the national website at https://www.eaa.org.
The Ozark/Dale County ASU Alumni seeks Alabama State University graduates, former students and supporters to join. For information, call chapter President Herman Jackson at 774-9132.
The Dothan Newcomers Club is open to all who have lived in the Wiregrass area for three years or less or who have experienced a major life change in the past two years. For information, call Jane Klosky at 804-514-9498 or visit the club’s website at www.dothannewcomers.com.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.