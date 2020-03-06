With a number of new coronavirus positive cases close to home, some local medical facilities have begun to screen all visitors entering clinics, upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control’s Atlanta office.
Southeast Health is requiring that everyone – vendors, visitors, patients – who enters the hospital or associated clinics undergo screening at the entrance to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Cases of the illness have been confirmed in neighboring states including Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida, with one presumptive case in Santa Rosa County – a county that borders Alabama to the south.
Questions include:
>>Do you have a fever greater than or equal to 100.4 degrees?
>>Do you have symptoms of a respiratory infection such as cough or sore throat?
>>Have you traveled within the last 14 days to an affected geographic area?
>>Have you been in contact with someone or suspected to have COVID-19?
Masks will be required at entrances for individuals with symptoms of a respiratory infection or cough.
Southeast Health has also recommended to affiliated physician’s offices that they follow the same protocol.
As of Friday afternoon, there have been no known reported cases in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Southeast Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charles Harkness, D.O., said there are two primary issues dealing with COVID-19 from a clinical standpoint.
“The population that seems to be really susceptible is older patients, especially those that are considered high risk because of pre-existing conditions, heart disease, respiratory disease, cancer, or other chronic illnesses,” he said. “Children seem to be spared. They might not even know they have the disease. Other people, young adults, seem to have mild symptoms.”
He continued, “The main thing is we need to help stop the spread to help protect the older, susceptible population.”
County health departments, operating under the ADPH, are charged with administering all tests for the new virus. Individuals can be tested at the hospital, doctor’s office, or at their homes.
Harkness is recommending that individuals exhibiting severe symptoms be brought into the hospital for testing and individuals who are not presently sick but meet criteria self-quarantine and contact their local health department. People who meet the criteria are encouraged to call their doctor’s offices ahead of time if they plan to go in so staff can prepare for the visit and limit interaction with other patients and visitors.
People also may save some time by asking their physicians questions over the phone.
Harkness said that short of a test and screening for questions listed above, it can be difficult to differentiate whether a person has symptoms associated with COVID-19 or a strain of influenza.
Health department officials are responsible for reporting all cases – positive or negative. Those numbers are reported to the CDC.
Right now, the exclusivity rights for testing are due to limited availability of tests. Over time, Harkness suggested, the testing may become more available.
If a person does test positive, Southeast Health has a plan of action in place.
“Our first goal would be to put them in a negative pressure room, where air circulates out of the room but not into it,” Harkness said.
Between the critical care floor and regular medical rooms, Harkness said the hospital has 17 of those rooms available. Staff also has individual protective equipment prepared.
As far as a major outbreak, a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Health has said there is no regional hospital designated to house quarantined patients at present.
Harkness noted during the 2014 Ebola scare, the hospital was not prepared for that kind of outbreak and the plan was to transfer those patients somewhere else, if received. With a growing number of novel coronavirus cases in surrounding states and two nearby international airports in Panama City and Fort Rucker, a plan could be established about a facility to provide upper respiratory support to a large number of patients. That discussion has not occurred yet, though, Harkness said.
Flowers Hospital also issued a statement outlining the same screening procedures being implemented.
“There have been no confirmed cases in our community, but national experts believe most communities will at some point and we are prepared,” the statement read. “We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary.”
Two Jacksonville State University students reportedly recently came into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a letter to students, faculty, and staff.
JSU acting president Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr. said in the letter that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus on JSU’s campus. The university has been notified, however, that two JSU students have come into contact with someone in Georgia diagnosed with COVID-19. The contact came out-of-state six days ago and the JSU students are showing no symptoms.
Starting Thursday, March 5, the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL) began conducting SARS-CoV-2 testing for the new coronavirus, according to a release.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “While the risk of this new coronavirus disease remains low in Alabama, we have been working diligently to prepare for any cases that may occur. We are providing education about our recommendations in coordination with other groups.”
Local schools and colleges are coordinating with the CDC and ADPH to develop plans should the needs arise. In the meantime, the ADPH is asking that students or staff returning from Level 3 areas (China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy) self-monitor for 14 days while not returning to school and notify their student health programs.
Students and staff members who returned from impacted areas with sustained (ongoing) transmission who develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing within 14 days after they left should take the following steps:
• Immediately notify student health, if applicable, and contact ADPH Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Division at 1-800-338-8374 to coordinate evaluation. This number can be reached 24/7/365. (As a result of the volume of calls, this number should only be used by persons doing self-monitoring and physicians, not the general public).
• Separate themselves from other people or animals in their home and not leave unless they are getting medical care. If they have a facemask, put it on. Do not go directly to a healthcare provider or hospital unless it is an emergency.
• If they experience an urgent health situation, call 9-1-1 and inform emergency medical services that they are self-monitoring for COVID-19.
• If possible, restrict travel to a private vehicle or medical transport (e.g., ambulance). Do not use public transportation (e.g., buses, ride-sharing, or taxis) while sick.
• Persons who become symptomatic will require written physician clearance to return to school.
