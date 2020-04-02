While Alabama’s confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1,260 Thursday, three Wiregrass counties remain among the last four statewide not reporting a positive COVID-19 test result, according to state health officials.
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Data and Surveillance Dashboard website showed no positive test results for Geneva, Henry and Barbour counties. Perry County in central Alabama is the other area with no confirmed cases.
On Thursday afternoon, Coffee County became the latest southeast Alabama area to have a positive case, when ADPH announced a county resident tested positive for coronavirus. No other details were released.
Within minutes of the county’s Emergency Management Agency releasing the information of the first case, ADPH’s website listed Coffee with three cases.
The other four Wiregrass counties with positive test results are Houston, nine; Dale, one; Pike, seven; and Covington, three. Dale County reported its first case Wednesday.
In a move to assist with testing, Corey Kirkland, a public health administrator with ADPH, said Thursday that a site has been set up at the Houston County Farm Center to perform limited tests and to help ease the number of tests being performed at area medical facilities.
Kirkland said to be eligible for a test, a person must meet specific qualifications. The patient must be symptomatic with a fever, cough, or shortness of breath and be age 65 or older, a health-care worker or have health conditions that puts him or her at a higher risk. The risk factors include diabetes, heart disease, asthma, cancer, and other conditions that weaken immune systems. He added a physician referral is not needed but is beneficial for the process.
Thursday evening, Southeast Health had 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight confirmed inpatients who have been discharged, 59 tests pending, including 31 inpatients awaiting results, and 88 negative results. A total of 168 tests have been performed by the medical center.
Southeast Health announced earlier this week the first death in Houston County related to the coronavirus.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital, via the local Joint Information Center, reported Wednesday that it had three confirmed cases and four test results pending. The hospital had performed 70 tests. Flowers’ next update is expected Friday.
State statistics
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the ADPH reported that 1,270 confirmed cases have been documented with 8,619 tests performed.
Alabama’s death toll related to COVID-19 cases remained at 17, according to the ADPH.
ADPH is now including information on reported deaths from coronavirus in numbers released on its website. The state said there have been 32 reported deaths of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 17 of those as being caused by coronavirus.
The state has a process for reviewing deaths before adding them to the official count. ADPH said a department physician reviews the records of COVID-19 patients to determine whether a death should be attributed to the virus.
