Gas leak in Ashford

Ashford first responders were on the scene of a gas leak on Broad Street Wednesday morning. 

Ashford first responders were on the scene of a gas leak on Broad Street Wednesday morning. Emergency officials said a gas line was damaged when a backhoe was attempting to remove a tree stump during a property clean-up project. The leak forced a brief evacuation of the Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant and Big Mike's.

