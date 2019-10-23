Ashford first responders were on the scene of a gas leak on Broad Street Wednesday morning. Emergency officials said a gas line was damaged when a backhoe was attempting to remove a tree stump during a property clean-up project. The leak forced a brief evacuation of the Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant and Big Mike's.
Follow photographer Jay Hare on Twitter @JayHare
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.