COLUMBIA — Rescuers located the body of an Ashford man Thursday morning shortly after resuming a search of the Chattahoochee River that began Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement.
Jason Campbell, 48, went missing Tuesday while assisting his son, who was struggling in the water’s current. His son, 9, safely emerged from the river.
Multiple Alabama and Georgia participated in the search. The search was conducted in multiple areas of the river, and dogs assisted in the rescue, said Chris Judah, Houston County Emergency Management director.
Campbell, his wife and son launched a boat from the Omussee Park boat landing in southeast Houston County. The Chattahoochee River is in the jurisdiction of Georgia.
“It appears once the family put in at Omussee Park they traveled in the boat north of Abby Creek where the incident occurred,” Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said. “His body was found just south of Abby Creek.”
Campbell was assisting his son in a rough current while swimming when he went under the water and did not resurface. Earlier reports noted Campbell entered the water from a boat, but updated information indicates the family was swimming from the bank of the river after docking the boat.
Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox said Thursday that the incident appears to be accidental.
Campbell's wife and son were found safely Tuesday when law enforcement arrived on the scene.
Agencies assisting the Columbia Police and Columbia Fire/Rescue departments are the Dothan-Houston County, Early County and Houston County emergency management agencies; Henry County and Houston County sheriff’s offices; Houston County Dive/Rescue, Wicksburg Fire/Rescue, and Regional Land and Water.
