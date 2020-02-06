ASHFORD – After serving the people of Ashford for more than four years, Quinton Vann has resigned as the police chief.
Malvin Anderson has been named the new police chief.
According to Vann’s wife, Kimberly, he recently resigned to pursue a new path the Lord has laid out. Although Vann would not go in detail about her husband’s plan or his resigning as police chief, she did say his departure had nothing to do with the police department or the City of Ashford.
“We both love Ashford,” Vann said. “Quinton resigned for personal reasons and those reasons include the Lord having a new path he wants Quinton to take; and he is going to pursue that path."
Ashford Mayor Carole Barfield confirmed Vann resigned for personal reasons.
Former Ashford Mayor Jonathan Grecu appointed Vann to the post of chief of the Ashford Police Department on April 16, 2015.
Vann’s career in law enforcement began in 1997, when he served as a reserve deputy with the Houston County Sheriff’s Department. In 1999, the city of Ashford hired him as a patrol officer.
Ashford officials are now focused on working with a new police chief.
“We are looking forward to working with Chief Malvin,” Barfield said. “He has been with the department for the past couple of years, and we are looking forward to him having a lengthy career here in Ashford as police chief.
Barfield said the police department is also in the process of hiring a new officer. The officer must be certified.
