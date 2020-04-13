Ashford teen dies Panama City boating accident

PANAMA CITY – An Ashford teen’s body was recovered Sunday after he was struck by a boat while snorkeling here Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Wildlife Conservation (FWC), Landon Driggers, 19, of Ashford, and Kaleb Cromer, 24, of Milton, Florida were snorkeling while spearfishing when a vessel operated by Perry Nelson of Panama City with one occupant struck Driggers and Cromer.

Nelson’s boat was traveling under the Hathaway Bridge when the incident occurred.

Cromer was transported to Bay Medical Sacred Heart with severe lacerations to his arms.

According to the FWC, the search continued for Driggers body, and the FWC dive team recovered his body Sunday.

The FWC was assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard and Panama City Police Department.

No additional information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

