police lights generic
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

A single-vehicle crash at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday has claimed the life of an Ashford woman.

Ashley Brooke Crane, 40, was killed when the 2011 Honda CRV that she was operating left the roadway, struck a drainage culvert and overturned. Crane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Ashford Road, two miles west of Ashford. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments