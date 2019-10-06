A single-vehicle crash at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday has claimed the life of an Ashford woman.
Ashley Brooke Crane, 40, was killed when the 2011 Honda CRV that she was operating left the roadway, struck a drainage culvert and overturned. Crane was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Ashford Road, two miles west of Ashford. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.