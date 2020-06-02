The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 and the Dothan/Houston County EMA urges everyone to be prepared and to have a plan.
Disaster planning will impacted by COVID-19 with adherence to CDC guidelines and social distancing. In addition, severe weather for the Wiregrass area is at its peak to include one extreme of flooding to another of wildfire risks, said EMA Director Chris Judah.
“Everyone needs to remember, emergencies and disasters do not make appointments,” Judah said. “Right now is the time to review your safety plan, evacuation routes, sheltering, and other resources. When severe weather comes, that’s not the time to make a plan or make sure you’re prepared. I also urge everyone while going over your plans and getting everything ready for the hurricane season, I ask everyone to remember to add to their list to check on their neighbors, the elderly, and your pets. It is also a good idea to review your insurance policies and, if you can, create video documentation of your property and assets.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center has forecasted a likely range of 13 to 19 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher; six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher, including three to six being major hurricanes ranking from category 3, 4, or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher.
NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.
“Being prepared for a hurricane is critical,” Judah said. “The EMA remains ready to respond and work with all of our responders and public with safety information and resources. For additional resources available, visit our website at www.dothanhoustoncountyema.org.”
