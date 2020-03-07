Jackie Segrest was the overall winner in the Azalea-Dogwood Festival Pound Cake Contest held Saturday at Westgate Library.
Her chocolate pound cake scored 382 out of 400 points.
Micah Helms finished in second place with 363 points and Olivia Webb won third place with 359 points.
In the student division, Webb placed first in best taste in the flavored cake category with 149 out of 160 possible points (40 from each of the four judges) and Owen Carty placed first in best taste in the traditional cake category with 137 points.
In the amateur division, Segrest placed first in taste in the flavored cake category with 152 points and Marie Kirkland placed first in taste in the traditional cake category with 145 points.
The cakes were judged on taste (40%), texture (30%) and appearance (30%).
