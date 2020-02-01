Abbeville Fiber grand opening

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey cuts the ribbon on the new Abbeville Fiber mill in August 2019 as Great Southern Wood Preserving CEO Jimmy Rane looks on along with Henry County Probate Judge David Money and Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

On Monday, Bayline Railroad will activate a rail line to service Abbeville Fiber in Henry County.

This service is a result of rebuilding approximately 9,821 linear feet of mainline rail on Bayline and installing spur infrastructure on the Abbeville Fiber site at State Road 27 and County Road 73.

Additional improvements will be forthcoming to complete additional infrastructure to assist with this activation and service.

