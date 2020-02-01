On Monday, Bayline Railroad will activate a rail line to service Abbeville Fiber in Henry County.
This service is a result of rebuilding approximately 9,821 linear feet of mainline rail on Bayline and installing spur infrastructure on the Abbeville Fiber site at State Road 27 and County Road 73.
Additional improvements will be forthcoming to complete additional infrastructure to assist with this activation and service.
