When Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams climbed aboard his first truck as a rookie 38 years ago, the gear he wore and lifesaving equipment onboard pales in comparison to how his department is equipped when it answer calls today.
No matter how advanced contemporary fire-resistant uniforms are or the level of technology-advanced equipment, including a breathing apparatus, the profession of firefighting, where possible unknown dangers await when arriving on an emergency scene, will always be a risky business.
Dothan fire officials say inhalation injuries are the primary cause of death for fire victims. That’s why firefighters are equipped with garments and devices that help protect them from heat and the toxic chemicals that form when materials decompose during combustion.
“If we don’t wear all that protection, we’ll succumb to the same thing,” said Sean Gibson, Dothan Fire Department’s battalion chief over training and safety. “The smoke will kill us before we get to the fire.”
Even with ongoing advances in equipment technology, gear goes only so far. It takes a combination of training and policies to help ensure firefighters put in harm’s way come away with the fewest injuries possible.
Williams said his department is focused on keeping its personnel fit, healthy, and well.
“My main mission for our firefighters is that I’m able to let them go home at the end of every shift, but also at the end of a 25-year career that they’ve still got all their fingers, all their toes,” Williams said.
Department officials think not only about the short-term challenges of responding to calls but also the long-term consequences of exposing firefighters to stressful situations and toxic environments.
Firefighters are often first responders at traffic accidents, explosions, natural disasters, and other catastrophes. Protecting them from harm through planning and training pays dividends.
“To me, that provides a better product for the community so we have better personnel able to perform their duties for the public on any given day,” Williams said.
The risks of being a firefighter include job-related injuries such as lung damage, cancer, and heart disease. Half of all fire deaths among firefighters in the United States are cardiac-related, Williams said.
“Up until three years ago, we were averaging about 100 fire deaths a year in the profession,” the chief said.
While fires at large structures account for most multiple-fatality losses, most firefighters die at smaller scenes like house fires, Williams said.
Training & Wellness
Cardiac-related deaths are tied to the nature of the work.
Deputy Chief Chris Etheredge said the deaths can be related “to heat exhaustion, poor physical conditioning, the adrenaline dump that you get when you’re in the station at 2 o’clock in the morning asleep and we expect you to be on the fire truck in 90 seconds ready to fight a fire.”
Etheredge said his department’s average response time is five-and-a-half minutes or less to a structure fire.
“So you go from sound asleep to five-and-a-half minutes you’re fighting fire,” he said. That’s “a heck of a load on your heart, your whole cardiovascular system.”
One of Gibson’s jobs in training and safety encompasses wellness. The department has a wellness program in all of its stations.
“They’re expected to do a minimum of one hour of physical conditioning every shift and maintain that on their days off,” Etheredge said.
Training is extensive and comprehensive. Gibson said a new firefighter goes through 360 hours of firefighting school and 192 hours of medical training before they are put on the street.
“Everything from the history of the fire service to how to set a hose stream, how to put on their personal protective equipment, how to seatbelt into a truck,” Gibson said. “It’s the full package to put them in an engine company when they graduate.”
Targeting Hazards
Besides preserving life, property, and the environment through fire suppression and emergency medical service, the department promotes fire prevention and education.
David Hasty, battalion chief over fire prevention, said the department has four full-time prevention officers. They do inspections, code enforcement, and investigations.
“They each have a list of target hazards,” Hasty said. From child care facilities and hotels to schools and restaurants, the officers find and eliminate fire hazards and enforce fire safety laws and regulations.
The fire code they enforce sets the standard of safety for places where the public assembles or does business. It also benefits firefighters who have to deal with fires and other hazardous situations.
“The code gives the public the expectation of safety, but it also makes our members safer as well because it will hold the fire in check,” Etheredge said.
Flames and heat aren’t the only dangers in a fire.
“The number one byproduct of fire these days is hydrogen cyanide and, of course, carbon monoxide,” Etheredge said.
Toxic Environment
Personal protective equipment has evolved around what materials firefighters are facing. Etheredge said structures are built with lightweight materials, and furnishings from couches to curtains are made with plastics that put off cyanide.
“As technology takes us forward with producing lighter-weight, less-cost furnishings, we’re having to figure out ways to protect ourselves from new types of fire,” the deputy chief said. “Fire growth is so much faster.”
For years, investigators put on their rubber boots when the fire was over and went in almost immediately to start their investigation.
“Now we have monitoring systems that we go in on an air pack and monitor the environment to make sure that the hydrogen cyanide levels and the carbon monoxide levels are at a safe level,” Etheredge said. “We treat it like a toxic environment until we can prove it is not.”
Williams said departments around the world are seeing increases in cancer rates in firefighters because of the materials they are exposed to.
“We’re having to change operational tactics,” the fire chief said. “We’re treating the smoke and the soot and the afterburn as toxic. It’s to the point of it being a hazardous material.”
The composition of smoke, gases, vapors, and fumes from a fire vary according to the nature of the fire and the materials being burned.
Hasty said synthetics reduce the amount of time that an occupant has to get out of the house.
“Those things burn hotter, they burn faster,” Etheredge said. “It causes more damage to the structure quicker and the structures are being made more lightweight.”
Hasty said half of all home fires the department responds to have something to do with cooking.
“We are more vulnerable when we’re asleep, but the majority of our house fires take place while somebody’s cooking.
That’s why smoke alarms are important. Hasty said Alabama has had 20 fire-related home deaths so far this year and only two of those have been confirmed to have a working smoke alarm.
Gibson said people used to join the fire service with the expectation of just fighting fires.
“Now we consider ourselves an all-hazards department,” Gibson said. “Now a firefighter doesn’t learn just to be a firefighter, they learn to manage hazardous materials and that type of equipment.”
They learn how to do rescues and use ropes. “We do more medical training a year than a physician,” Gibson said. “We’re involved in a lot of different things now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.