Bell Textron's 407GXi helicopter has earned the Federal Aviation Administration's Instrument Flight Rules certification, a key hurdle the company must clear in order to land a large U.S. Navy contract.
Currently the U.S. Navy is evaluating different offers for new helicopters needed for its Advanced Helicopter Trainer program. Should Bell win the contract to build 130 aircraft, officials plan to use its Ozark facility for final assembly.
Should Bell earn the contract, the company plans on hiring 30 more people locally. Officials expect Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer to award the contract in November.
“The team did a great job ensuring the Bell 407GXi achieved the FAA’s IFR certification necessary to meet all of the Navy’s requirements,” Mitch Snyder, Bell president and CEO, said in a press release. “Bell is an instrumental part of the Navy’s training program and has been for more than 50 years, and we look forward to continuing the tradition for the next generation of Naval aviators.”
The Navy currently uses Bell's TH-57 Sea Ranger as its training helicopter, according to a Bell press release. A switch to the 407GXi could make an easy transition for Navy pilots, the release noted.
"A Bell to Bell transition offers low-risk to the Navy by streamlining instructor pilot and maintainer transition training as well as using common support equipment and infrastructure," the release stated.
Constructing the 407 at Ozark also provides a benefit since the Navy's Advanced Helicopter Trainer program is based at Whiting Field near Milton, Florida -- about 120 miles away.
"There are a lot of efficiencies to be gained in terms of production as well as export going into the future,” Bell's global military sales and strategy manager Carl Forsling said in a May visit to the Ozark facility.
