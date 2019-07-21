The body of a white man was discovered Sunday in Wrights Creek in Holmes County, Florida, but foul play is not initially suspected in the incident.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff's Office, the body was found under the Florida Highway 79 bridge in Wayside Park, about 6 miles north of Bonifay. Officials have turned the body over to the medical examiner's office, but the initial investigation does not indicate anything suspicious has occurred.
The investigation continues into the incident. Officials have withheld the name pending the notification of the next of kin.
