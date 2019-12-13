Thousands lined the route Friday morning as the body of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, who was killed by a gunman Dec. 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, traveled to Enterprise.
Watson, a 2014 Enterprise High School graduate who dreamed of becoming a Navy pilot, is being hailed as a hero because during the final minutes of his life he led first responders to the shooter at the Florida naval base.
A procession left the Dothan Regional Airport just before 11 a.m. en route to Searcy Funeral Home in Enterprise.
Thousands of people, many holding American flags, wore somber expressions as the procession moved over streets and highways. Some wept and hugged each other.
“It’s tragic being killed on the homefront,” said Howard Swain, assistant state captain of the Patriot Guard Riders which helped escort the hearse from the airport.
Swain, who retired out of Fort Rucker, said seeing so many people paying tribute to Watson for his bravery and patriotism was heartwarming.
“There are a lot of us still proud of our military,” he said.
The flag-draped casket had a plastic cover as it was unloaded from the plane. A drizzly rain fell as the procession moved nearly 30 miles from the airport to the funeral home.
Students from South Dale Middle School were among those watching. Vaughn Thayer, a fifth-grade teacher, said the students were coming from a field trip when their buses stopped in Pinckard.
Teachers talked to the kids about it and wanted to give them the opportunity to see the importance of paying tribute to the fallen Navy officer.
A memorial service for Watson will take place at his alma mater at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The public is invited to attend the service at the Performing Arts Center. Family members will receive friends beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Burial will be Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
