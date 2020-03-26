Brad Cobb marks birthday with a parade
JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Brad Cobb waves to a parade of vehicles in front of his home to mark his 35th birthday on Thursday afternoon.

Since social distancing is the rule as a way to protect people from COVID-19, a group of friends from the neighborhood organized the parade that included two fire trucks, a recreational vehicle, and more than two dozen cars and trucks bearing banners and signs wishing the Special Olympian a happy birthday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments