Brad Cobb marks birthday with a parade

Brad Cobb waves to a parade of vehicles in front of his home to mark his 35th birthday on Thursday afternoon.
Since social distancing is the rule as a way to protect people from COVID-19, a group of friends from the neighborhood organized the parade that included two fire trucks, a recreational vehicle, and more than two dozen cars and trucks bearing banners and signs wishing the Special Olympian a happy birthday.
