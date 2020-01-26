Planning a wedding involves details.
Caroline Tidmore, property manager and event coordinator at The Grand on Foster, said she came across a lot of brides at Sunday’s annual Bridal Extravaganza who had not chosen a venue.
“Which is great for us,” she said. “A lot of times they do have a season in mind of when they want to get married but not necessarily a place.”
She said fall and spring weddings are the most popular.
The 2020 Bridal Extravaganza – presented by the Dothan Eagle and showcasing the latest wedding trends, décor, entertainment and more – drew dozens of brides and grooms preparing for their special day.
Sam Williams, regional advertising director for the Dothan Eagle and associated papers, said the event at the Dothan Civic Center had a wide variety of vendors and a great turnout.
“We had more brides this year than we had in the last two or three years,” Williams said.
The annual event is a one-stop destination for couples wanting to meet vendors who specialize in making that special day truly special.
All registered brides at the event were eligible to win a honeymoon destination trip courtesy of AAA Travel. There also were dozens of prizes from a variety of local businesses given away during the event.
Booths included area businesses specializing in beauty and wellness, floral designs, wedding-cake artistry, catering, entertainment, fashions for brides, bridesmaids and grooms, jewelry, photography, event centers, stationery, transportation, videography, wedding planning and more.
Tidmore touched base with brides and grooms who are considering The Grand on Foster for their special day.
“We’ve scheduled quite a few tours so we’re really excited about that,” she said.
