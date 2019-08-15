As of Sept. 1, all motorists inside a vehicle must buckle-up. Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law May 31 that requires everyone inside a moving vehicle to buckle up. Before, the law only applied to front seat passengers.
Alabama is the 29th state to require seat belt use by back seat passengers.
“This law I believe is not only going to save lives, but it will also decrease the number of serious injuries received by back seat motorists,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Capt. Tracy Nelson. “You would truly be amazed at how much damage can be done to a body during a crash, especially when that body is not restrained by a seat belt. Actually, a body not restrained is like a flying missile.”
Nelson believes the new law has the potential to decrease financial and emotional burdens on families.
“When someone is seriously injured in an accident, that person can be out of work, and a majority of the time medical bills will pile up. That can cause a financial burden for the whole family,” Nelson said. “Now, when someone is killed in a crash, that person’s entire family suffers by losing a loved one. That person can’t come back, and their loved ones will never be the same.”
“Wearing a seat belt is simple, and it’s the law,” Nelson said. “Just recently we had a back seat motorist killed because she was not wearing a seat belt. If that motorist would have been wearing her seat belt, not only would she be alive, but the driver who was seriously injured by the back seat motorist would not have received such serious injuries. Basically, the back seat motorist damaged the driver’s seat so bad with the force of her body it caused the driver to receive serious injuries. This could have been avoided by simply clicking a seat belt.”
ALEA will phase in the new law along with an education campaign.
