Business to add 60 jobs in Taylor

MRS BPO in Taylor is adding another 60 associates due to business growth.
The company is a family-owned business that specializes in collecting and servicing accounts for clients in the financial services, automotive, student lending, telecommunications/cable, municipalities/tolling, and utilities industries.
“Due to additional business opportunities, we are in immediate need of 60 additional employees and want to have them in place by June 1,” said Patti Feighery, Human Resource director at the Taylor operations, 4930 W. State Highway 52.
“All the new associates will receive thorough training in the care/cure approach to collections,” according to Feighery. “We regularly provide training to develop and maintain our staffs’ skills, which has allowed a culture of learning and opportunity to take root at our company.”
“We are extremely proud of MRS BPO’s continued growth and expansion in our area,” said Taylor Mayor Billy Snell. “When Saul and Jeff Freedman acquired Vantage Sourcing, they indicated their commitment to growing this facility and creating a family-oriented workplace and are doing just that.”
“We appreciate MRS BPO’s continued growth and expansion in our area,” said Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver. “With the recent COVID-19 challenges on the economy, this is welcome news for the area. We appreciate MRS BPO’s commitment to our area and proud of their continued growth. We are proud of the work that has been done in the past to support this development from the state of Alabama, city of Taylor, city of Dothan, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Houston County.”
The company offers medical, dental and vision insurance, 401K, PTO, vacation, holidays, paid training, casual work atmosphere, opportunity for advancement, and company stability. Interested applicants can apply at www.mrsbpo.com.
