C.H.A.R.M.’s PawsFest set for Oct. 26

The City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission (C.H.A.R.M.) will host its 12th PawsFest on Saturday, Oct. 26, around the town square in Headland, beginning at 10 a.m.
“Now is the time for dog lovers, dog owners, and vendors to mark their calendars for this annual event,” said C.H.A.R.M. President Jo Geisler. “We are anticipating this year’s event to be our largest event so far.”
Vendors interested in the event need to contact C.H.A.R.M. to register. Vendor registration fees are $25 for a 16-foot by 16-foot space (space only, no tables, tents, etc.) and $35 for a space with an electrical outlet.
“In the past we have vendors come from all over displaying a wide selection of arts and crafts, and a variety of items related to pet care,” Geisler said. “This is a great way to display items, especially with the event being held so close to the holidays.”
PawsFest will also feature games, a drawing, pet pageant and annual pet parade.
Geisler reminds everyone to dress their dog in their favorite costume and enter them in the annual pet pageant. There is a $20 fee to enter the pageant, but the fee also includes the pet parade. For dog and dog owners who only wish to participate in the pet parade, a $5 entry is required.
“Our pet parade and pet pageant have always been very successful,” Geisler said. “The pageant is open to all dogs of all sizes, and awards will be given.”
Several activities have been scheduled throughout the day that will allow dog owners to spend time with their dogs.
“PawsFest is a great way to not only enjoy your pet, but to also enjoy the city of Headland,” Geisler said. “Several forms of entertainment will be available throughout the day, and we just encourage everyone to attend.”
Funds raised during PawsFest will go directly back to the shelter for daily operations and medical expenses.
“We just recently built a new shelter with 10 climate-controlled kennels with private indoor/outdoor runs, and that wiped us out,” Geisler said. “So the funds raised by this event will replenish some of our funds and go to do a few minor adjustments on the new shelter. Thanks to the support we receive through donations, we are able to help dogs find loving and caring forever homes.”
This year has been big year for animal drop offs and medical expenses, Geisler said.
“Shelters across the Wiregrass area have seen a huge increase in animal drop off,” Geisler said. “It seems once one dog gets adopted, it’s like another dog is dropped off because it is not wanted, and that’s sad. Animals don’t ask for a lot. They just want a good home with someone that will love them and spend time with them.”
For more information regarding PawsFest, visit C.H.A.R.M.’s website at www.charmheadland@.org or call 334-693-9097.
