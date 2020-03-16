Local E-911 call center specialists will be asking adding additional questions to help identify potential coronavirus cases.
“It is a safety precaution measure for first-responders,” said Dothan Fire Department Chief Deputy/Dothan-Houston County spokesperson Chris Etheridge.
The additional information provided allows first responders a heads-up on responding to a potential coronavirus patient. It can also lower the number of first-responders being exposed to the virus.
“If a potential coronavirus call we respond to only requires one first-responder to deliver care and transport that patient to the hospital, we will reduced having four responders being exposed to the virus. Now, if the situation requires more than one first-responder, more will respond."
Etheridge said no advanced life support medical calls will be affected.
“We are not changing anything to do with our response,” Etheridge said. “We are being prudent. We have the proper protective gear needed and the equipment needed to handle an outbreak, like we have had in the past such as influenza. We are just limiting the exposure and being proactive. The job we do, and the services we provide, will not be affected in any way. We are just limiting exposure if exposure is not needed.”
Etheridge urges 911 callers who may be calling seeking medical attention for the coronavirus to be patient with the 911 call specialists.
“Answering additional questions may be bothersome to some, but it is necessary during this time,” Etheridge said. “The information obtained through the 911 call center is passed to first-responders. The information obtained by first-responders is then passed to the hospital, so the hospital staff can prepare for that patient’s treatment. We are all dedicated in doing what we can to serve our community, so just be patient during this time.”
