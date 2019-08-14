Car hits gate

Dothan emergency personnel look after a driver who crashed through a gate on North Cherry Street at the end of East Powell Street Wednesday night.

 JIMMY SAILORS/DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan emergency personnel responded to a car that crashed through a gate at the Verizon Wireless facility at 510 N. Cherry St. about 7:31 p.m. Wednesday.

The call came across as a motor vehicle collision with possibly critical injuries but the driver was not badly hurt.

