Dothan emergency personnel responded to a car that crashed through a gate at the Verizon Wireless facility at 510 N. Cherry St. about 7:31 p.m. Wednesday.
The call came across as a motor vehicle collision with possibly critical injuries but the driver was not badly hurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.