Carver Museum commemorates Juneteenth with virtual celebration

The G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum will host its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration Friday, June 19, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The event will be hosted online, and tickets are available on museum’s website www.gwcarvermuseum.com. This year’s activities were amended to accommodate current social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC, ADPH, and Gov. Kay Ivey.
Tickets include a one-year individual membership to the Carver Museum, a link to a private party being hosted by Magic 93.1’s Marcus Kage, and a meal available for pickup between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., catered by Southern Bistro Cafeteria, a local soul food favorite. In addition to music, the livestream will also include a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and a game of trivia in the chat thread.
Juneteenth is an American holiday that commemorates the abolition of slavery and the emancipation of thousands of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America. The name is derived from a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” the day the abolition announcement took place in Texas in 1865, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Today, Juneteenth is recognized as a state holiday or special day of observance in 45 states. Hosting an online Juneteenth Celebration is just one of the many ways that the Carver Museum has pivoted during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The organization has also streamed live story times, arts and crafts, science experiments, and programming for adults to include:
>> Private Screening of the documentary The Rape of Recy Taylor
>> COVID-19 Health Talks featuring interviews with African-American doctors
>> The Marathon Book Club
>> Online group therapy sessions to help the community heal from witnessing the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
Archives from these live streamed activities can be viewed on the Museum’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/thecarvermuseum.
