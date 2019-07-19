Fletcher Collins drove nine hours from Elizabethtown, North Carolina, to Dothan to hand-deliver a custom-made casket to the family of Jeremiah Henderson.
Collins owns a company which made it especially for Jeremiah, basing the design on Jeremiah’s favorite show, “Paw Patrol.”
Jeremiah’s mom, Cieria Melton, says she was overwhelmed when they first saw the casket. She says she can’t thank Collins enough for his dedication to this project for her son and it was more than she could imagine.
