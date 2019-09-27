deer generic
Metro Creative Graphics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning that bacteria found in deer with tuberculosis can be transmitted to humans.

According to the recently issued report, the CDC references a case in Michigan where a man who had not been exposed to people with tuberculosis was diagnosed with a disease caused by Mycobacterium bovis.

“The patient had rheumatoid arthritis and was taking 5 mg prednisone daily; he had no history of travel to countries with endemic tuberculosis, no known exposure to persons with tuberculosis, and no history of consumption of unpasteurized milk,” according to the report.

The CDC recommends that hunters use “personal protective equipment while field-dressing deer.”

For more information regarding this report, visit cdc.gov.

