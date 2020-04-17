With an estimated $13 billion and two congressional seats at stake for Alabama, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce is urging people to complete their 2020 Census.
As of April 15, less than 50 percent of people in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties had responded. The response rate ranged from 40.5% in Henry County to 48.2% in Houston County.
The census is conducted every 10 years to obtain a full and accurate count of the nation’s population. If people aren’t counted, money and resources for those people will be lost.
According to information from the Chamber, census data has an impact on funding for health clinics and highways, disaster response, and education programs such as Head Start and college tuition assistance, and so much more.
The next census will be taken in 2030. A full and accurate count is critical for Alabama’s schools because many of the federal programs that support public schools, their students and families distribute money to the state based on statistics.
An undercount or drop in census numbers for Alabama will mean less funding allocated to the state and – as an extension – to our schools. A full count will ensure Alabama and our schools will claim our fair share of federal funds for education.
The information people provide to the Census Bureau is confidential by law and cannot be shared with any other government agency, including law enforcement.
The 2020 Census does not ask whether anyone in your home is a U.S. citizen, and if you are completing a form that does, it’s a scam.
It takes about six minutes to complete the census by phone, online, or by mail.
