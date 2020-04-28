Chambers, community organizations release rehiring guide

When will employers prepare to start rehiring after the Alabama stay-at-home order is lifted? What is the process of rehiring after battling the coronavirus? These are just a few of the questions the unemployed and businesses want answered, and with the help from the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, Southeast Alabama Works, and West Alabama Works, hopefully those answers will come simply and quickly.
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, Southeast Alabama Works, and West Alabama Works have united to create the Business Rights + COVID-19 resource, a guide to help businesses rehire laid off employees when they reopen.
“This unique time called for a unique solution,” said Dean Mitchell, executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce. “Many businesses have never been in this position, and we know they’ll need guidance as they plan to reopen.”
The guide covers multiple topics such as businesses’ legal rights for rehiring laid-off employees, the importance of communication with laid-off employees, and guidelines for reaching out to the Alabama Department of Labor if an employee refuses to return to work.
According to the Alabama Department of Labor, if a laid-off employee refuses to return to active employment, that individual will no longer be eligible for unemployment benefits.
For additional information or to download the guide visit https://files.constantcontact.com/96384f5b001/7c29f97b-163f-4a7f-906d-72601beee528.pdf
