Charges are pending in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Florida, that seriously injured a Marianna teenager.
Montana Noble, 19, suffered serious injuries when her 2005 Ford Focus struck a flatbed tow truck backing on Reddoch Road one-half mile east of Vortec Road about 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 2004 GMC truck was eastbound on Reddoch Road and missed a turn. The driver, Wesley Hatcher, 48, of Marianna, stopped in the roadway and started backing west in the roadway.
The car was eastbound on Reddoch Road and after topping a hillcrest was unable to stop in time to avoid collision. The front of the car struck the rear of the truck in the roadway. The vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
Hatcher and his passenger, Clark Hatcher, 14, of Marianna, were not injured. The driver of the car was taken to Southeast Health in Dothan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.