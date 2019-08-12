Chick-fil-A found its Mac & Cheese promotion so popular, the fast-food franchise added it as a regular menu item.
The new menu item was tested in several markets before it was decided to be included it on their menu, nationwide.
“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it’s the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it’s also great on its own as a snack,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging. “Mac & Cheese is also available on our catering menu as a quick pick-up for a larger gathering. It has a delicious, homemade taste!”
There are three Chick-fil-A locations in Dothan -- inside Wiregrass Commons food court, one located at 3418 Ross Clark Circle, and at 1905 E Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.