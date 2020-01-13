If you love Chick-fil-A and you have their mobile app, sign in to find a free eight-piece nugget order waiting for you to enjoy.
The offer can be redeemed between Jan. 13 and Jan. 31 at participating restaurants, by going into the restaurant, driving through, or by placing a mobile order through the Chick-fil-A app.
“Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,” said Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A. “We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app.”
The giveaway comes as Chick-fil-A launches a new side, Kale Crunch.
The side features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette and topped with almonds. Kale Crunch can be substituted for Waffle Potato Fries at no additional charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.