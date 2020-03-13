Chipola College's athletic department announced will suspend all athletic competitions scheduled between March 13 and March 27.
According to a news release from the college, the decision is in accordance with the Florida College Systems Activities Association, which governs extracurricular activities of member schools such as Chipola College in Marianna.
“The safety and health of our students is our number one priority,” said Athletic Director Jeff Johnson. “This falls in line with decisions made around the country and gives us time to follow how the situation develops.”
All baseball and softball games previously scheduled between March 13-27 will not be played at this time. It is yet to be determined if these games will be rescheduled.
Check ChipolaAthletics.com or social media profiles (@ChipolaNation on Twitter and Facebook) for updates as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.