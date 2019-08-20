Chris Bence Jr. possessed a knack for making great impressions on the people who met him, and it led to great success in the media and political industries.
Bence, who managed WTVY-FM and appeared on local televisions via WTVY-TV, passed away Saturday at the age of 72 following a short battle with cancer. Bence had been living on Lookout Mountain in Mentone at the time of his death.
Bence joined longtime local TV personality Ann Varnum as a co-host of her morning show after his radio career, and Varnum said they formed a dynamic team immediately.
“He was so professional, and I was so relaxed,” she said in an email. “We soon became a team and were very close like brother and sister.”
The morning show allowed Bence to make another lasting impression – one that changed the direction of his career, Varnum said.
“When Gov. Fob James came to do our morning show live to fulfill a promise to me, he met Chris and hired him on the spot,” Varnum said. “He worked for Fob for two terms.”
Bence served as James’ press secretary in the first term then as an executive liaison in the second, according to his obituary. He also served as chief of staff to former state Attorney General Troy King last decade.
During his days in the political realm, Bence made an impression on Steve Flowers, a longtime legislator and state political columnist whose work appears in the Eagle on Wednesdays.
“He was a very personable fellow and understood media,” Flowers said.
Bence’s experience certainly lent a hand to the latter trait. He began a career in radio as a teenager in Abbeville then advanced through the ranks at WTVY-FM throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He served as the general manager at the station then became known for his work on-air as a weatherman and Varnum’s co-host.
Throughout his life, Bence displayed his love for the Wiregrass. He made an impact on his home county through his service on the Henry County Industrial Board.
“He was a good man who dedicated time to improving Henry County,” Headland Mayor Ray Marler said.
That affection for Wiregrass residents, especially his former co-workers, continued even after Bence’s career changed. Bence visited the White House with James during the Ronald Reagan administration and surprised Varnum, an avid Reagan fan, with a gift.
“Chris asked the President’s secretary for something from Reagan since I was such a fan,” she said. “She got up and slipped into the Oval Office and came back out with a simple envelope filled with some of Reagan’s favorite treats -- jelly beans. Chris had done exactly what he had planned to do because he knew I would love it.”
Varnum recalled Bence was a family man, as well.
“Chris was a staunch conservative, a true Southern gentleman, and a loyal friend,” she said. “I will always miss him.”
Eagle reporter Michele Forehand contributed some information to this report.
