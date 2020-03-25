To mitigate possible exposure to the coronavirus, the city of Dothan Environmental Services will implement a “no-touch” policy to its collection procedures starting Monday.
The city will use automated procedures to collect all waste and recycling items. The following is a breakdown for each collection service.
Household waste in the green cart:
» All garbage collection days will remain the same.
» All garbage will be collected exclusively by automated means. The only exception will be those who are enrolled in the city’s Helping Hands Program. The Helping Hands truck will continue to provide full service to customers who are unable to bring carts to the curbside.
» The city will no longer collect any garbage that is outside the cart. All waste must fit inside the cart with the lid closed.
» All carts must be placed at a minimum 5 feet away from any structure or object (mailbox, pole, cars, etc.)
Recycling goods in blue cart:
» All recycle collection days will remain the same.
» All recycling will be collected exclusively by automated means. The only exception will be those who are enrolled in the city’s Helping Hands Program. The Helping Hands truck will continue to provide full service to customers who are unable to bring carts to the curbside.
» The city will no longer collect any recycling that is outside the cart. All recycling must fit inside the cart with the lid closed.
» All carts must be placed a minimum of 5 feet away from any structure or object (mailbox, pole, cars, etc.)
» During this time, Environmental Services will not collect any of the small 15-gallon totes. If residents have a tote and would like to continue recycling, call the city at 334-615-3820 and a recycle care will be delivered.
» Both recycle centers will remain open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
