City of Dothan participates in ‘Ribbons of Hope’ campaign

Gov. Kay Ivey has encouraged Alabama citizens to tie ribbons around a tree or pole as a symbol to remind everyone to pray for medical personnel, first responders and for one another during the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Ribbons of Hope” campaign was announced during a ceremony at the Alabama State Capitol. The City of Dothan has followed the governor’s lead by placing ribbons at every fire house, police station and municipal facility.
Mayor Mark Saliba encourages the people of Dothan to show their support as well by placing ribbons on their property.
“Dothan is a strong community and its residents have always supported each other during times of difficulty,” Saliba said. “We want to let the people know who are on the front lines, fighting this fight against COVID-19, that we are grateful for their service. We also want the citizens who are staying at home, helping to flatten the pandemic curve, to know that we acknowledge their sacrifices to defeat this deadly disease.”
