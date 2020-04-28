Over the past few months the city of Headland saw several new businesses open in downtown and throughout the city limits. However, now those businesses are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and the Heart of Headland has invested a lot of time working and attracting new businesses to Headland,” said Mayor Ray Marler. “A lot of the new businesses that chose Headland as their home just got good and started before the coronavirus hit. We have businesses that are trying to accommodate their customers by takeout orders and offering products online. But then again, we have businesses that just can’t offer these services. So, right now we are hoping all businesses in Headland will soon see some relief once businesses can reopen.”
According to Marler, no businesses have decided not to reopen once Alabama’s stay-at-home order is lifted.
“No matter what size a businesses is, every business is hurting some way due to the coronavirus,” Marler said. “I urge everyone, once businesses are back up and running, shop local. Show your support to your local businesses. Every business in our city is important, support them.”
Although the worries of how businesses will bounce back weighs heavy on Marler’s mind, he is also worried just how bad the city will feel the effects from the coronavirus.
“I foresee the city seeing an impact from the coronavirus by the end of May or June,” Marler said.
Before the stay-at-home order was issued, the city’s sale’s tax were up, the mayor said.
“Unlike the larger cities, Headland doesn’t have hotels, so we will see impacts from the sales at grocery stores, clothing stores, and restaurants,” Marler said. “Plus, we missed our Spring Break travelers who travel annually through our city, which also helps boost our economy. Now, with our recreational park closed except for the walking trail, we don’t have any funds coming in through our concession stands, and that has also impacted our local restaurants and other businesses as well. There are no ball games being played, and no one is traveling to watch the game, and with no one traveling to a game, no one is eating or shopping in the area before or after the game.”
Marler said the city has not cancelled its ball season, but has delayed the opening until the city can get guidance on what direction should be taken for the 2020 ball season.
“We are hopeful things will be back up and running soon,” Marler said. “However, for the businesses that are open serving the community, patronize those businesses. When other businesses are able to reopen I urge everyone to patronize those businesses as well. Remember, our businesses are what drive our city to continue to make progress and move forward.”
