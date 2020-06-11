As Future Masters Tournament Coordinator Angelia Turner took off the covering revealing a new marker with the words Press Thornton Memorial Drive on it, Evelyn Thornton, the wife of the late Press Thornton Jr., quickly gave her approval.
In her first look at the sign off South Cherokee Avenue on the Dothan Country Club grounds, she quickly smiled and lifted her left thumb up.
It was a gesture associated with her late husband, who was General Chairman for 64 years of the traditional junior golf tournament in Dothan before his January death at age 91.
“It is a beautiful comfort,” Evelyn Thornton said Thursday afternoon after the unveiling. “Every time I ride by (it), I will give that thumbs up.”
The sign unveiling was done following a press conference luncheon for the upcoming Future Masters, one of the top junior golf tournaments in the country. This year’s event, the 71st edition, is less than two weeks away on June 20-27 at the Dothan Country Club. The tournament has competition in four different age groups — 10 and under, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18.
The new permanent sign was posted Thursday to honor the legacy of Press Thornton Jr., for his dedicated decades of service to the Future Masters, for his love of golf and his hospitality to Future Masters players and families. He was considered the face of the Future Masters.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba read a proclamation from the city prior to the unveiling, designating “the portion of Cherokee Avenue from the intersection of Main Street to the Dothan Country Club entrance as the Press Thornton Memorial Drive.”
Saliba added in his proclamation, “Let it also be known that this recognition to be in honor of the thousands of junior golfers and their families that have traveled South Cherokee to the Dothan Country Club to compete in the Press Thornton Future Masters for the past 70 years.”
The proclamation does not affect the addresses for those who live on the street or for the Country Club as the street will remain South Cherokee Avenue.
Evelyn Thornton said she had no idea about the street sign and was humbled at the gesture.
“I had no idea it was something monumental in the way of remembrance,” she said.
King Thornton, Press Thornton Jr.’s son, said he had mistakenly been told in advance about the sign, but still felt it was an emotional moment.
“It will put a good memory of what he meant to us and what he meant to this tournament and to the city of Dothan,” King Thornton said.
Dr. Press Thornton Jr., who was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, was legendary for his hospitality in greeting golfers to the tournament. He was routinely the first face players and families saw upon arrival for the Future Masters. He often met them with a smile on his face and a handshake.
He often offered encouragement to the golfers and took photos with the players, extending his iconic thumb up sign during the poses.
“It was an extension of his life,” Evelyn Thornton said of the tournament. “He adored it. He thought about it hard every year and couldn’t wait for it to come.
“He loved golf completely and his favorite course that he ever played in his life, which was a long 91 years old, is this course. This is the course he said, ‘Was the best course in the world.’”
Thornton was an avid golfer who played collegiate golf at LSU.
King Thornton, his son, will take over duties as Future Masters’ General Chairman, becoming a third-generation leader. His grandfather, Press Thornton, was the original leader at the tournament’s start in 1950.
King Thornton said he plans to continue the legacy of hospitality for the tournament that his dad was so famous for.
“Obviously, those are mighty big shoes to fill,” Thornton said. “The family, which is all of the Thornton family, will try to do all we can to keep the hospitality, the name of the tournament and the legacy he built. With the tournament, there is competition of course, but the hospitality and the way we treat the people who come in is a big factor.”
In addition to the sign, a lapel pin will be given to each Future Masters participant and volunteer during this year’s event and also to others who desire to have one. The label pin features Thornton’s signature thumbs up with the Future Masters logo behind it. It also has the words ‘Remembering Press Thornton 1928-2020’ in the circle part at the top and the words ‘Future Masters’ at the bottom circle part.
The Future Masters, according to Saliba, generates more than $500,000 every year to the Dothan economy and has generated more than $30 million overall during its long history.
The event has featured some of golf’s top players through the years, including future U.S. Open champions Hubert Green, Jerry Pate and Lucas Glover, former Masters winners Larry Mize, Trevor Immelman, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed along with PGA champs Lanny Wadkins, Bob Tway, Mark Brooks, Shaun Michael and Green plus British Open champions David Duval, Ben Curtis and Stewart Cink.
