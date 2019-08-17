Police lights at night generic

A two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:38 a.m. Saturday has claimed the life of a Clio juvenile.

A 15-year-old juvenile was killed when the 2003 Dodge Neon that he was operating collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan and a passenger were transported to local hospitals for injuries received in the crash.

The crash occurred on Alabama 10 approximately 4 miles east of Brundidge. Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.

