A two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:38 a.m. Saturday has claimed the life of a Clio juvenile.
A 15-year-old juvenile was killed when the 2003 Dodge Neon that he was operating collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima.
The driver of the Nissan and a passenger were transported to local hospitals for injuries received in the crash.
The crash occurred on Alabama 10 approximately 4 miles east of Brundidge. Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.