The dangerous heat wave impacting the Southeast eased across the Wiregrass Wednesday with sporadic rain and heavy clouds forcing afternoon temperatures to nearly 20 degrees lower than Tuesday.
Wednesday afternoon temperatures dropped from a high of 94 degrees to the upper 70s at the Dothan Regional Airport, where light rain was reported. At the same time, the heat index was recorded at 80 degrees (27 Celsius) compared to 107 degrees on Tuesday.
Today’s forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain with the high in the low 90s and heat index near 100.
For the weekend, hot, humid and dry conditions will continue with less than a 30 percent chance of rain and highs in the 90s forecasted.
The heat subsided because of a front that caused storms which left shattered roofs, downed power lines and toppled trees in northwest Alabama. No injuries were reported.
Heat alerts that extended northward into the Midwest earlier this week were limited to Gulf Coast states plus Georgia and South Carolina Wednesday.
Alabama prisons limited inmate work details this week because of the heat. A prison spokesman said officers also were running large ventilation fans and providing prisoners with extra water and ice.
In Mississippi, Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory said a 74-year-old woman died of a heat-induced heart attack while mowing her lawn on Monday. The heat index was about 106 degrees (41 Celsius) at the time, he said, and the woman's body temperature was about 105 degrees (40.5 Celsius) at a hospital where she was treated.
Higher temperatures were expected in central California and the southwest, where forecasters predicted afternoon highs could hit 115 degrees.
Even Alaska was hot. The National Weather Service office in Anchorage tweeted that the overnight low of 63 degrees (17 Celsius) tied the all-time high for a daily low temperature. The normal low is 51 degrees (10.5 Celsius).
