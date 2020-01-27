State Representative Steve Clouse

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Ala. Rep. Steve Clouse announced Monday morning he will be introducing a lottery bill tied to education when the Alabama Legislature opens in February.

Clouse made the announcement at the annual Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Eggs & Issue meeting.

Clouse said 50 percent of the bill will be tied to early education and the other proceeds will go toward scholarships.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

