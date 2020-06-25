Club Yesepoch makes donation to Wiregrass Area Food Bank

Wiregrass Area Food Bank Assistant Director Julie Gonzalez accepts a $1,000 check from Mary Merritt that was donated by Club Yesepoch to the food bank.
Club members felt compelled to reach out to this community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as the disease continues to undermine access to basic life-sustaining necessities such as food and family income.
“We also appreciate the role the community plays in this cycle of livelihood,” a statement from the club says. “As the community supports our efforts as a civic organization, with great pleasure we utilize our efforts to support our community.”
Club Yesepoch Inc. is a nonprofit, charitable organization composed of Black women in the city of Enterprise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.