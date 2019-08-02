A Coffee County man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Thursday evening north of Elba.
According to a Alabama Law Enforcement Agency press release, 46-year-old Timothy Childs died when his 1996 Toyota Corolla collided with a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Jack. The accident occurred on Coffee County Road 200 about 13 miles north of Elba.
Officials pronounced Childs, who was not wearing a seat belt, dead at the scene of the accident. A passenger in Childs' vehicle and the juvenile driver suffered injuries in the accident.
The accident was the second fatal accident to occur Thursday north of Elba.
At 12:10 p.m. 18-year-old Jake Link Smith died when his 1998 Chevrolet S-10 left the roadway and overturned on County Road 215 14 miles north of Elba. Smith was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
