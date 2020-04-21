ENTERPRISE – Coffee County is reporting its first COVID-related death, the emergency management director announced Tuesday.
“It is with deep regret that we notify you that we have received notice that a death has occurred in Coffee County in a person who tested positive for COVID-19,” Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said in an email to the media.
“At this time, ADPH (Alabama Department of Public Health) has not confirmed that the actual cause of death was due to COVID-19, only that it was COVID-19 related. ADPH is working to investigate to determine whether COVID-19 was the primary cause of death.”
Coffee County has reported 64 confirmed coronavirus cases to ADPH.
No other information was released by Brown.
The total COVID-19-related deaths in southeast Alabama is now 13, 11 in Houston County and one each in Coffee and Covington counties.
