A single-vehicle crash at 12:10 p.m. Thursday claimed the life of a Coffee County man.

Jake Link Smith, 18, of Jack was killed when the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 that he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The accident occurred on Coffee Road 215, 14 miles north of Elba. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

