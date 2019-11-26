dot generic al generic troopers

A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a Coffee Springs man.

Paul Franklin Doak, 50, died after he lost control of the 1993 Honda motorcycle he was operating.

Doak was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to Enterprise Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The accident occurred on County Road 641, 8 miles south of Enterprise.

Nothing further is available as state troopers continue to investigate.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments