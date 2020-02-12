A cold front pushing through the Wiregrass area Thursday could bring the threat for stormy weather with damaging straight-line winds.
The potential weather was expected to arrive late Wednesday. However, the storms’ slower arrival places a threat of strong-to-severe storms after sunrise on Thursday for a larger portion of the region.
According to the Dothan/Houston County EMA, the cold front is expected to move into the far western portion of Southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle counties late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Due to the lack of instability, expect the line to generally be on a weakening trend during this period of time. The timing of the front has slowed a bit and it now is forecast to move through the remainder of the region on Thursday morning/afternoon. This will provide a more favorable environment, and the EMA expects the line of storms to re-strengthen.
The primary threat will be gusty to damaging straight-line winds.
If the weather turns severe, the weather sirens will be activated. However, Dothan/Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah warned that weather sirens are used to alert people outside of their homes of severe weather. Those who hear the sirens should seek shelter and turn to your local media outlet for the latest updates.
Additional information is available on EMA website www.dothanhoustoncountyema.org.
