In addition to state and federal funding, the Alabama Court Appointed Special Advocates organization depends on donors and volunteers in the community to meet the needs of area children.
To help the nonprofit, Combat Mindset in Dothan is hosting an event Saturday, Sept. 7, to spread awareness about the organization and raise funds. “Kicks for CASA” will start with a brief about CASA, its mission and volunteer opportunities and follow with a lesson on self-defense and kickboxing class.
Owner Michael Saad said Combat Mindset’s self-defense offerings are compatible with CASA’s mission to advocate for abused and neglected children.
“It will be a very basic overview of self-defense,” Saad said. “It’s hard to do a full self-defense lesson in an hour, but it will be an overview of certain situational things – stranger danger, some basic escape and evasion techniques, and some other things.”
He said the kickboxing class at noon will tie into the lesson in part, teaching some American kickboxing techniques, but it will mostly be fitness-oriented to get participants up and moving.
The first-time event will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to non-members for $5. All revenue will go to Houston County’s CASA office.
Taylor Edwards, an advocate coordinator for CASA, said the organization was happy to collaborate with a local business that supports CASA’s goals.
“We hope to have a really good turnout,” she said. “We want to bring awareness for potential volunteers and raise funds for the organization.”
