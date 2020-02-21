Commission to vote on adding EMS fee to general ballot next month

Houston County voters might soon be able to choose to add a $5 fee to vehicle-registration renewals this year to benefit emergency-medical services, if commissioners agree to add it to the general election ballot.
The Houston County Commission is scheduled to vote on the matter March 9.
The Houston County EMS Association, made up of multiple rescue squads and ambulance services, hopes to have the county commission put the measure on the ballot.
“If the commission votes to let the people of Houston County vote on this matter, this will be a tremendous asset to any ambulance service,” said Columbia Fire Chief Clint Wright.
The funds can EMS in purchasing supplies and equipment needed for EMS personnel to perform their jobs.
Wright believes it will also help offset funds not received for payment.
Rickey Stokes, spokesman for the Houston County EMS, was hoping to have a bill addressing the request presented to members of the Houston County Commission during the month of February. However, according to Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver, all commissioners should be present to vote on the issue, and Commission Brandon Shoupe will not be in attendance during the last meeting in February.
If voters approve the fee, the Dothan Fire Department also will receive a portion of the funds.
