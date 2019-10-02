Community groups provide opportunities for personal enrichment

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was recently published in the Dothan Eagle’s Wiregrass Pride 2019 edition. It’s now being shared on a variety of our digital and social media platforms.
Pottery can be addictive.
“The minute I touched clay I was hooked,” 75-year-old Lynn Koning said. “And I tell people, ‘Watch out, this is an addiction.’”
Koning learned pottery more than 20 years ago from another potter in Dothan. She now teaches a pottery class at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan. She does both hand-mold and pottery wheel lessons.
When crocheting became too painful for Sharon Andrews’ hands, she decided to try knitting. So, she and her neighbor Maggie Best signed up for a knitting class offered through the Dothan-Houston County Library System.
“We both used to crochet,” Andrews said. “I’ve got arthritis in my hands really bad so I thought maybe knitting – I might still be able to do some kind of work.”
For many people, learning a new skill may be about expanding their personal or professional horizons. Or, it may simply be about having a little fun.
“It’s something they always wanted to do – that’s what I hear more and more and more,” Koning said of what brings new students into her pottery class. “It’s just something that they have on their bucket list.”
And, like Koning years ago, most students get hooked.
With the internet, learning new skills can be as convenient as an online class or YouTube video. Want to learn more about grant writing or how to take digital photos and then use Adobe Photoshop? There’s probably a class out there.
And then there are the community classes offered through places and groups like the Wiregrass Museum of Art, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, the Cultural Arts Center, Landmark Park, Wiregrass Master Gardeners and the Dothan-Houston County Library System. Each offers personal enrichment opportunities either through a lunch program, a Sunday history lecture, a class that takes a few hours or an ongoing series of classes.
The Dothan-Houston County Library System offers community classes and activities for everything from yoga to making paper lanterns to planning for retirement and understanding Medicare – and at no charge. The library system even offers 30-minute walk-in sessions to help people with tech issues. A full calendar of library events and classes is on the system’s website at www.dhcls.org .
Ashley Bynum Wills is a programming specialist for the library system. She arranges and schedules events for adults. Most of the time, potential instructors – who are often people passionate about a hobby or subject − come to her and offer to teach a class. The only stipulation is the program or classes have to be free.
“The more people we get who are able to teach and are willing to do it, the better,” Wills said. “A lot of people come to me, but I do seek out certain things. Right now, I’m trying very hard to find a language teacher – any language.”
Sometimes, Wills will create a one-time program around something she finds interesting. Like the time she had a friend teach a belly dancing class. Nearly 30 people showed up for the class. It was so popular attendees asked for another class. Unfortunately, Wills’ belly dancing friend moved.
“Everybody had fun and she did a little history on the different styles before we started, and then she taught the basics – it was a blast,” Wills said.
There have been other hits – a finger-spelling class created with help from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind had 80 people. The library also schedules informational panels that can provide important information people may need – like the Medicare lecture or starting a small business.
Priscilla Tucker approached the library system about offering beginner knitting classes. She has been alternating between morning and evening classes. Her series of four classes is open to six students at a time.
“We haven’t had any problem getting people in the class,” Tucker said.
For some adults, learning a new skill may be about creating opportunities to socialize with others.
Tammy Durham Swords teaches ceramics in a room just up the hallway from where Koning teaches pottery at the Cultural Arts Center. Swords said ceramics attracts students of all ages.
“We have some that come in and they’ve never done anything,” Swords said. “They may be 70 years old and it’s the first time and we teach them how to do it.”
And when grandparents and grandchildren come together, it’s not just ceramic figurines that are created.
“Those things become treasures to bring back memories of a loved one,” Swords said. “When you make them together, you’re not just making memories you’re making heirlooms for your family.”
